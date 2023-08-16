Alpha Finance Lab Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $91.18 million and $1.34 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002953 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006861 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

