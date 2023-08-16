AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) & Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Head to Head Contrast

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) and Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

AltaGas pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Equitrans Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. AltaGas pays out 136.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equitrans Midstream pays out -82.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AltaGas and Equitrans Midstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AltaGas N/A N/A N/A $1.10 17.71 Equitrans Midstream $1.36 billion 3.06 -$269.34 million ($0.73) -13.14

Analyst Recommendations

AltaGas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Equitrans Midstream. Equitrans Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AltaGas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for AltaGas and Equitrans Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AltaGas 0 0 3 0 3.00 Equitrans Midstream 2 4 4 0 2.20

AltaGas presently has a consensus price target of $32.56, indicating a potential upside of 67.33%. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus price target of $9.69, indicating a potential upside of 1.09%. Given AltaGas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AltaGas is more favorable than Equitrans Midstream.

Profitability

This table compares AltaGas and Equitrans Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AltaGas N/A N/A N/A Equitrans Midstream -18.60% 20.49% 2.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.7% of AltaGas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Equitrans Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Equitrans Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equitrans Midstream beats AltaGas on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers. This segment also provides interstate natural gas transportation and storage services. The Midstream segment engages in the natural gas gathering and extraction with 1.2 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of extraction processing capacity and approximately 1.2 Bcf/d of raw field gas processing capacity; natural gas gathering and extraction business; fractionation and liquids handling business; and natural gas and natural gas liquids marketing activities. It also engages in LPG exports and distribution, logistics, trucking and rail terminals, and liquid storage businesses. In addition, the company operates gas-fired power generation and distribution assets with a generating capacity of 508 MW of power in California. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers primarily in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. AltaGas Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways. Equitrans Midstream Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

