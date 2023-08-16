Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Update

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 710,200 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 672,400 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 40.9% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

ASPS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. 79,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,830. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

