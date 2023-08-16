Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) CEO Patrick Holt Purchases 300,000 Shares

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Holt purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. 1,931,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,494. The firm has a market cap of $428.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. Amarin Co. plc has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.23.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amarin from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amarin from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,789,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,758,000 after buying an additional 42,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Amarin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 880,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amarin by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amarin by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 349,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

