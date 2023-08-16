AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Short Interest Down 8.1% in July

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,790,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 150,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

AMC Entertainment Stock Up 8.3 %

NYSE AMC opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

AMC Entertainment’s stock is going to reverse split on Thursday, August 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,702,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,124,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 32,464,774 shares of company stock valued at $55,655,259 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMC. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.15.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

