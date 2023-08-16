Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,969,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,270 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $256,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Ameren by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AEE. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Ameren Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AEE traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.60. The company had a trading volume of 433,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,658. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.93. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

