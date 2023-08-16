American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 0.6 %

American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 951,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $848.10 million, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.30.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Terri M. Kemp sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 216,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. FMR LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after buying an additional 4,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $22,541,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 804.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,835,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $7,125,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,729,000 after purchasing an additional 715,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

