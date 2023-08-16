American Money Management LLC Acquires 344 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $439.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 228.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.05.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

