American Money Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

American Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,480 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Shopify by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker's stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,956,159 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $469,333,000 after purchasing an additional 91,508 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.50. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

