American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

American Resources Price Performance

AREC opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of American Resources in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AREC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Resources by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $960,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Resources by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

Featured Articles

