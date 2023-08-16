American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on American Software from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

American Software Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of American Software stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.07. 165,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,919. The stock has a market cap of $378.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31. American Software has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $19.34.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.67 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Software

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Software by 743.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in American Software by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in American Software by 17.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Software by 63.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

