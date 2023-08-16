American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded American Vanguard from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVD

American Vanguard Stock Up 1.3 %

Insider Transactions at American Vanguard

Shares of AVD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.17. 215,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,857. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $444.44 million, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom acquired 7,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $121,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,101,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,091,854.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom purchased 56,751 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,465.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,094,665 shares in the company, valued at $19,452,197.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith M. Rosenbloom purchased 7,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $121,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,101,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,091,854.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 78,751 shares of company stock worth $1,354,325 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 477.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Vanguard

(Get Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.