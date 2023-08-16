American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AWK. Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $140.69 on Friday. American Water Works has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.78.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 98,401.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,777 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $308,215,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1,278.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

