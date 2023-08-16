AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen accounts for approximately 1.0% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $737,000. BOKF NA grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $4,563,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,441.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $1,873,441.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $50,000,021.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,090,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,988,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock valued at $310,997,955. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ABC traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $185.87. 138,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.58. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $194.79.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABC

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.