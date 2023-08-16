Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.13

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 2.13 per share by the medical research company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Amgen has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Amgen has a payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amgen to earn $19.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $266.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.31 and a 200 day moving average of $234.89. The stock has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.75.

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amgen by 164.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

