Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.81. The stock had a trading volume of 536,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,486. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.89. The firm has a market cap of $142.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

