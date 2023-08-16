Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Trimmed by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.12. 613,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,029. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.31 and a 200 day moving average of $234.89. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $142.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus reduced their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.75.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

