Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman John F. Crowley Sells 6,044 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $78,753.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 926,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,043.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.87. 1,633,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.72. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $66,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

