AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Down 5.6%

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.25. 1,507,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,209,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

AMTD Digital Stock Down 5.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20.

Get AMTD Digital alerts:

Institutional Trading of AMTD Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AMTD Digital by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.