Amy Banse Purchases 820 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN-B) Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN-B – Get Free Report) Director Amy Banse acquired 820 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.06 per share, with a total value of $100,909.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,385.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amy Banse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of Lennar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Amy Banse acquired 165 shares of Lennar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.29 per share, with a total value of $20,012.85.

Lennar Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE LEN-B traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $114.95. 73,553 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.44.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

