Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.17. 4,869,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,063. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.20 and its 200-day moving average is $186.36. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $200.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

