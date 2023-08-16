Analysts Issue Forecasts for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Jhunjhunwala now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DB. Societe Generale downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

DB opened at $10.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.0% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

