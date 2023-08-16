Analysts Issue Forecasts for SIGA Technologies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SIGA Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Aatkar now expects that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for SIGA Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for SIGA Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.
SIGA Technologies Price Performance
SIGA stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.74. SIGA Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $26.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79.
About SIGA Technologies
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
