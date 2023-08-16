Analysts Issue Forecasts for SIGA Technologies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SIGA Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Aatkar now expects that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for SIGA Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for SIGA Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

SIGA stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.74. SIGA Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $26.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 39.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 44,801 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

