Analysts Offer Predictions for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLYM. BNP Paribas upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

PLYM opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $987.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -187.50%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

