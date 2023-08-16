Analysts Offer Predictions for Sun Life Financial Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.77. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

NYSE:SLF opened at $48.89 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.566 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

