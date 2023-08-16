Analysts Set Expectations for Enerplus Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ERF. Barclays upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

NYSE:ERF opened at $16.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.17. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 5.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Enerplus by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,366,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Enerplus by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,641 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 74,371 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the second quarter worth $911,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 83.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,534 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 235,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

