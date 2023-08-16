Analyzing Cibus (CBUS) & Its Competitors

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cibus to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.6% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cibus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cibus and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $160,000.00 -$16.89 million -1.00 Cibus Competitors $6.01 billion $1.18 billion 5.38

Analyst Recommendations

Cibus’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cibus and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 0 0 0 0 N/A Cibus Competitors 194 739 774 82 2.42

As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 30.89%. Given Cibus’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cibus has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Cibus and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -10,176.78% -26.34% -14.99% Cibus Competitors -969.75% -19.42% -20.17%

Volatility and Risk

Cibus has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cibus’ rivals have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cibus rivals beat Cibus on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

