Analyzing Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) & Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Hyperfine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hyperfine and Endonovo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 0 1 0 3.00 Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Hyperfine currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.17%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

This table compares Hyperfine and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -775.18% -47.17% -43.48% Endonovo Therapeutics -3,988.29% N/A -639.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyperfine and Endonovo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $7.94 million 20.59 -$73.16 million ($0.88) -2.61 Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 21.91 -$18.48 million N/A N/A

Endonovo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hyperfine.

Risk & Volatility

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hyperfine beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine

(Get Free Report)

Hyperfine, Inc., a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. Its products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its Electroceuticals medical device is also used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome, stroke, and multiple sclerosis. Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.