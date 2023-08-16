Analyzing SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD)

SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A N/A Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and Applied Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAI.TECH Global $10.64 million 1.75 -$8.85 million N/A N/A Applied Digital $55.39 million 12.31 -$44.65 million ($0.49) -13.39

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SAI.TECH Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Digital.

0.3% of SAI.TECH Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of SAI.TECH Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SAI.TECH Global and Applied Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAI.TECH Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Applied Digital has a consensus target price of $14.70, indicating a potential upside of 124.09%. Given Applied Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than SAI.TECH Global.

Risk & Volatility

SAI.TECH Global has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital has a beta of 4.06, meaning that its stock price is 306% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Digital beats SAI.TECH Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAI.TECH Global

SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers. Its target customers include large-scale miners and institutional investors. SAI.TECH Global Corporation was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

