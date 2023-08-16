Andrew Hansen Purchases 213,189 Shares of Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) Stock

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Hansen bought 213,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.30 ($3.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,129,901.70 ($733,702.40).

Hansen Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies Limited develops, integrates, and supports billing systems software for the energy and utilities, and communications and media sectors. It provides Create-Deliver-Engage suite, a set of software applications; and consulting services related to billing systems, as well as sells billing applications.

