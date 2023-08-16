Andrew Hansen Purchases 213,189 Shares of Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) Stock

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Hansen bought 213,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.30 ($3.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,129,901.70 ($733,702.40).
Hansen Technologies Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 0.96.
About Hansen Technologies
