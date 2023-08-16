Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.07

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 927638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NGLOY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,430 ($30.83) to GBX 2,320 ($29.43) in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($41.86) to GBX 3,100 ($39.33) in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,600 ($32.98) to GBX 2,400 ($30.45) in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($34.89) to GBX 2,650 ($33.62) in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,836.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

