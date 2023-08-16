AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.03

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the mining company on Monday, September 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

AngloGold Ashanti has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AngloGold Ashanti to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $30.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth about $2,163,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 395.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 82,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 65,743 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after acquiring an additional 697,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,412,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,457,000 after purchasing an additional 432,001 shares in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

Further Reading

