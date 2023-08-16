ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Short Interest Up 5.5% in July

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 937,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 888,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,263 shares of company stock worth $22,672,660 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $296.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.00. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANSYS

About ANSYS

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.