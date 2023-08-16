ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,818,300 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 7,114,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,127.3 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

Shares of ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. ANTA Sports Products has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

