ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,818,300 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 7,114,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,127.3 days.
ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance
Shares of ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. ANTA Sports Products has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
