Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2,883.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Antero Resources by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $45.33. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 3.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AR. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AR

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.