Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Antero Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:AR opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 3.47. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $45.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 83.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,221,000 after buying an additional 2,414,100 shares during the period. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Antero Resources by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,068,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after buying an additional 1,798,519 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

