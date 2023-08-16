Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Given Buy Rating at Brookline Capital Management

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ATBPF opened at $0.41 on Monday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.