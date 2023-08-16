Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Short Interest Up 9.6% in July

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 5,730,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 0.8 %

HOUS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,946. Anywhere Real Estate has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,554,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 6,745,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,618,000 after acquiring an additional 201,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,364,000. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,050,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 65.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,115,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,008,000 after buying an additional 2,016,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anywhere Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Anywhere Real Estate

About Anywhere Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.