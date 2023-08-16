Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/7/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $32.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $72.00.

8/1/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $156.00 to $89.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $114.00.

7/31/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $108.00 to $88.00.

7/21/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $82.00.

7/20/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $86.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $106.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $53.00.

7/20/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $72.00.

7/18/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2023 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $115.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 602,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,126. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.17. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,053,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,921,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,053,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,921,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $6,196,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,900,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,568 shares of company stock valued at $10,588,232. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.