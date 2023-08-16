Aperam S.A. (APEMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.45 on September 14th

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4531 per share on Thursday, September 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

Aperam Price Performance

Shares of APEMY opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Aperam has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APEMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aperam from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aperam has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.87.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

