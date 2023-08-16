Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.16

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.16 and last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 138737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.
Several analysts recently issued reports on APGE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
