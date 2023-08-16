Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.
Apollo Global Management has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apollo Global Management has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $7.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.
Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.7 %
Apollo Global Management stock opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.03. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $87.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.67.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.
APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.79.
Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.
