Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Apollo Global Management has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apollo Global Management has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $7.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.7 %

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.03. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $87.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 332,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $21,784,629.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,466,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,923,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 332,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $21,784,629.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,466,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,923,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,873,347.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 961,127 shares of company stock valued at $64,426,236 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APO

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.