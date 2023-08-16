Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Down 12.3% in July

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 605,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied UV

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 74.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Applied UV by 426.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 57,384 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied UV in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied UV by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Applied UV in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

Applied UV Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUVI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. 144,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,797. Applied UV has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV ( NASDAQ:AUVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.05). Applied UV had a negative net margin of 70.95% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The company had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology. The company operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments. It also manufactures fine mirrors and custom furniture. The company's products are used in healthcare, hospitality, food preservation, education, winery, and retail industries.

