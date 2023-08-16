Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.04) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Aprea Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will earn ($1.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.58). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aprea Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aprea Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.89. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,243,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

