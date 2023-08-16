Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Update

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptorum Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Aptorum Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptorum Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:APM opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. Aptorum Group has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

Featured Stories

