Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Short Interest Down 17.6% in July

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,980,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 10,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.09.

Aramark Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $37.02. 4,467,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,606. Aramark has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 57.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Aramark by 21.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Aramark by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

