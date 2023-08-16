ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Trading Up 3.2%

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.32 and last traded at $107.89. 53,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 306,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.50). ArcBest had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 15,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $1,700,119.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,828.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Spinner sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $255,472.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,304.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 15,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $1,700,119.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,828.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,984,462. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ArcBest by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 4.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in ArcBest by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

