Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Increased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ADM traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $82.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.57. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

