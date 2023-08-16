Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) CEO Antonio Carrillo Sells 14,411 Shares

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) CEO Antonio Carrillo sold 14,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $1,127,660.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,934.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of ACA traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.73. The stock had a trading volume of 228,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,776. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average is $66.95. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $78.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.68 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Arcosa by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

Featured Stories

