Ardor (ARDR) Trading Down 10.9% This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Ardor has a market cap of $65.41 million and $3.15 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0655 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00039949 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00027359 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013113 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.